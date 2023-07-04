High Note Wealth LLC Acquires 850 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

XBI traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,696,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

