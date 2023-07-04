High Note Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 286,403 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,952,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 754,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,906. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

