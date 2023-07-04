High Note Wealth LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $149,912,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 142.8% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 240,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,993,000 after buying an additional 123,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,023,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $211.65. 2,399,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,579,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.