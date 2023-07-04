HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 417 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3,475.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $319.62 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.92.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Citigroup raised their target price on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

