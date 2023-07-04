HighMark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

OIH stock opened at $290.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $195.77 and a 1 year high of $336.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.40.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.