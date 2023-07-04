HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys 72 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $279.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.10. The firm has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

