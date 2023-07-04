HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 505 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total transaction of $2,932,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total value of $2,932,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

Shares of WST opened at $378.33 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $387.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

