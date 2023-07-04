HighMark Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.0% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after purchasing an additional 480,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

