HighMark Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 623.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 119.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Trading Down 0.9 %

GSAT stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 84.76% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. The business had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Monroe III acquired 3,000,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,708,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,095.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Monroe III bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,065,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Globalstar Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.