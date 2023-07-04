HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,159 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Workiva by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $97.28 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.58. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

