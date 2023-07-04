HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,972 Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the first quarter worth $93,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miromatrix Medical Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of MIRO opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Miromatrix Medical ( NASDAQ:MIRO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Miromatrix Medical had a negative net margin of 3,169.39% and a negative return on equity of 95.49%. Research analysts expect that Miromatrix Medical Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Miromatrix Medical from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Miromatrix Medical Profile

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. The company's proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

