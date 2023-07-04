HighMark Wealth Management LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $83.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $140,908.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,714.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,714.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

