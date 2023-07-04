HighTower Trust Company N.A. Acquires 7,745 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WES shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.856 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 72.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

