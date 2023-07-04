HighTower Trust Company N.A. Buys 2,904 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

