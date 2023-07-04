HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $147.71.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.