HighTower Trust Company N.A. Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 806,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. owned 0.68% of ZeroFox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the third quarter worth $110,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the third quarter worth $2,318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the third quarter worth $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the third quarter worth about $2,516,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the third quarter worth about $285,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

ZeroFox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZFOX opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $15.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZeroFox ( NASDAQ:ZFOX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZFOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ZeroFox in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

About ZeroFox

(Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZFOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.