HighTower Trust Company N.A. Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 32.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 95.8% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 589.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 209,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 67,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.53.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

