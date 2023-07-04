HighTower Trust Company N.A. Purchases 2,528 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $282.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.65. The company has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

