HighTower Trust Company N.A. Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Ossiam raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

NYSE EOG opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

