HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 1,177 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

