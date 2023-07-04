HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 1,770 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 41,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

NYSE WFC opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

