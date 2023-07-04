Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

HON opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

