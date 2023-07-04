Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 152,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 44,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $54,818,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

