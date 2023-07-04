HP (NYSE:HPQ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in HP by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in HP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in HP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

