ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,120.56 ($14.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.35. ICG Enterprise Trust has a one year low of GBX 928 ($11.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,223.76 ($15.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £760.52 million, a P/E ratio of 460.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,109.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,112.41.

In other news, insider Alastair Bruce purchased 5,000 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,079 ($13.69) per share, for a total transaction of £53,950 ($68,473.16). In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Alastair Bruce purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,079 ($13.69) per share, for a total transaction of £53,950 ($68,473.16). Also, insider David Warnock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,075 ($13.64) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($136,438.63). Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

