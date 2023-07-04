IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.22

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 48950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of C$46.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.55.

About IMPACT Silver

(Free Report)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.