Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the May 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Imperial Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 411,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,895. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $26.05.
Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
