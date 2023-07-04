Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

IMPPP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.81. 11,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.