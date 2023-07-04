Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (IDCBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.71 on September 1st

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.7104 per share on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

IDCBY stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.53 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 24.83%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

