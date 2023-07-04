Informa (LON:INF) Given New GBX 850 Price Target at Citigroup

Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 720 ($9.14) to GBX 850 ($10.79) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

INF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 805 ($10.22) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 820 ($10.41) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.52) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.63) to GBX 690 ($8.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 752.14 ($9.55).

Informa Stock Performance

Shares of Informa stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 728.60 ($9.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 710.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 679.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. Informa has a one year low of GBX 500.20 ($6.35) and a one year high of GBX 743.80 ($9.44). The stock has a market cap of £10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,914.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

