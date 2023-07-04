Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,950,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 43,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Nomura cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.14. 7,111,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,938,961. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Infosys by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

