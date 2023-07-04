Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC) Short Interest Down 24.0% in June

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOAC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOAC remained flat at $10.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. Innovative International Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

