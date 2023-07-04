Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

Intel stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,752,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,816,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

