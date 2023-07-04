International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $33.00 at UBS Group

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.64.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.17.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 125.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 106,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 59,417 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 51.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 24,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $2,748,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 48.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 134,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 43,693 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $52,888,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.