Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $4.34 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $4.34 or 0.00014136 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $14.07 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00042638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,164,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,695,711 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

