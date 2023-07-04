Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,735,900 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 96,072,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,985.1 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

