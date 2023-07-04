Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Up 47.5% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,000 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCW opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCW. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,597,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,286,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,763,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,510,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,983,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

