Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Up 47.5% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,000 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCW opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $22.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
