Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PSL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.19. 8,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average of $85.84. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $89.33. The company has a market cap of $119.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.3596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $305,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

