Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ PSL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.19. 8,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average of $85.84. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $89.33. The company has a market cap of $119.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.3596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
