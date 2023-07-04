Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lowered its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. G&S Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4,563.0% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

PDP stock opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

