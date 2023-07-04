Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,907,000.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EVMT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. 237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

