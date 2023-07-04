Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the May 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388. The company has a market capitalization of $277.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $36.88.

Invesco Global Water ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1932 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Global Water ETF

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

