Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,642. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

