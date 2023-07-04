Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 50,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

