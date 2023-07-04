Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VMO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $10.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

