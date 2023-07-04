Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,905,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 346,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 257,602 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth $900,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 89,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 81,274 shares during the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VKQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,054. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0364 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

