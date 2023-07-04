Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

VPV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 23,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,214. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPV. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

