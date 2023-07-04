Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IQI traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. 40,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,263. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

