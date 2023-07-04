Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. 481,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,146. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 193,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 81.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 182,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

