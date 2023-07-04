Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.3 %

VGM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 34,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,405. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

