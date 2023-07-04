Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

IIM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.88. 35,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,538. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 226,483 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,614,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 84,081 shares in the last quarter. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.